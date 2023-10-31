(WFRV)- Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is coming to Mishicot.

This fascinating tale starts in 1850 when backwoodsman Adam Pontipee arrives at an Oregon Territory town to look for a bride. He eventually meets Milly and proposes to her after seeing the quality of her cooking and her insistence on finishing her chores before she leaves with him. Despite not knowing him well, she accepts under the belief she is taking care of only him.

When they arrive at his mountain cabin, she is surprised to learn that he has six brothers (Benjamin, Caleb, Daniel, Ephraim, Frank, and Gideon) who all live uncultured lives with him.

Discover how Milly responds on Friday, November 3rd, and Saturday, November 4th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 5th at 2 p.m.

For tickets, click on this link.