(WFRV) – It’s a tough topic, but that’s why there is an awareness month to bring attention to it. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and there is a local resource that can help.

Reach Counseling serves Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet Counties. Their 24/7 helpline is (920) 722-8150. Find more resources online at reachcounselling.com.