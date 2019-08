SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to celebrate the home of the hamburger in Seymour.

Burger Fest is a volunteer-fun festival that raises funds for scholarships and community projects in the community. It draws people from around the world for small town fun with a big attitude.

Burger Fest runs August 9th and 10th; for details on all of the events, head to homeofthehamburger.org.