Shamrock Craft Beer Invitational – March 7 in Green Bay

(WFRV) – It features 16 of the finest craft breweries from all over the state of Wisconsin.

At the Shamrock Craft Beer Invitational, you can sample artisan cheese and enjoy a slice of pizza while sampling unlimited 2oz. beer samples.

While sampling your beer, walk around and enjoy over 70 classic cars including Bart Starr’s Corvette Stingrays.

It’s happening this Saturday, March 7 from 3 – 6 pm at The Automobile Gallery, 400 S. Adams St. in Green Bay.

For more information including tickets, head to theautomobilegallery.org.