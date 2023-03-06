(WFRV) – Nine restaurants featuring breakfast, lunch, and dinner – you are sure to find some new favorite spots.

For the first time since 2019, Sheboygan Restaurant Week is back and it kicks off today and runs through March 10.

Lindsay Gilman visited Local 5 Live with just one of the beautiful spots, located at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center with a look at their menu.

You’ll find the café tucked inside the John Michael Kohler Arts Center on New York Avenue in Sheboygan. Browse the menu online at jmkac.org/café/.

Details from harborcentre.com:

Please join us on Monday, March 6 – Friday, March 10 for special menus at restaurants throughout Sheboygan Harbor Centre.

Sheboygan’s Restaurant Week is a 5-day celebration of our delicious dining scene in Harbor Centre’s Downtown, Riverfront, and South Pier Districts. It’s a way to show some LOVE to our locally owned, small restaurants, cafes, and food shops. It’s also the perfect opportunity to explore new places to dine, return to a favorite place, try something new at your go-to restaurant, or just show your support to our local restaurants.

We are excited for the following participating restaurants:

Trattoria Stefano

Stefano’s Slo Food Market

Field to Fork Café

IL Ritrovo

Parker John’s BBQ

John Michael Kohler Arts Center Café

Whisk Bakery and Coffee