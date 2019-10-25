Sheet Pan Chicken with Fall Vegetables

Courtesy of: wellplated.com by Erin Clarke

4 Servings        Prep time: 20 mins.  Cook time: 35 min    Total time: 55 min

Ingredients:

  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic – minced
  • 2 tsp. dry rosemary
  • 1 tsp. Ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. Table salt
  • ½ tsp. Black pepper
  • 1 lb. Brussels sprouts – trimmed and halved
  • 1 large sweet potato – peeled and cut into ½ inch cubes
  • 1 small red onion – cut into ¾ inch pieces
  • 1 medium granny smith apple – Cored and cut into 1 inch pieces

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 425℉
  2. Place the chicken breasts in a large zip top freezer bag. Add in 1.5 tablespoons of olive oil, minced garlic, rosemary, cinnamon, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper.
  3. Zip the bag and mix to evenly coat chicken. Put aside in the refrigerator
  4. Chop the Brussels sprouts, sweet potato, red onion, and apple. Place on a large, rimmed baking sheet.
  5. Drizzle remaining olive oil, salt, and pepper over the vegetables
  6. Remove chicken from marinade and place on top of vegetables. Bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes until chicken reaches 160 – 165℉.
  7. Once chicken is cooked, remove from pan and set aside.
  8. Mix vegetables, return to pan, and continue baking for 10-15 minutes until caramelized.
  9. Serve 1 chicken breast with desired amount of vegetable blend. Enjoy!

