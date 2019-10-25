(WFRV) –
Sheet Pan Chicken with Fall Vegetables
Courtesy of: wellplated.com by Erin Clarke
4 Servings Prep time: 20 mins. Cook time: 35 min Total time: 55 min
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic – minced
- 2 tsp. dry rosemary
- 1 tsp. Ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. Table salt
- ½ tsp. Black pepper
- 1 lb. Brussels sprouts – trimmed and halved
- 1 large sweet potato – peeled and cut into ½ inch cubes
- 1 small red onion – cut into ¾ inch pieces
- 1 medium granny smith apple – Cored and cut into 1 inch pieces
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425℉
- Place the chicken breasts in a large zip top freezer bag. Add in 1.5 tablespoons of olive oil, minced garlic, rosemary, cinnamon, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper.
- Zip the bag and mix to evenly coat chicken. Put aside in the refrigerator
- Chop the Brussels sprouts, sweet potato, red onion, and apple. Place on a large, rimmed baking sheet.
- Drizzle remaining olive oil, salt, and pepper over the vegetables
- Remove chicken from marinade and place on top of vegetables. Bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes until chicken reaches 160 – 165℉.
- Once chicken is cooked, remove from pan and set aside.
- Mix vegetables, return to pan, and continue baking for 10-15 minutes until caramelized.
- Serve 1 chicken breast with desired amount of vegetable blend. Enjoy!