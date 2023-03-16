(WFRV) – It’s a new way to see shipwrecks as they are brought to life underwater.

Local 5 Live visited the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc with more on the exhibit ‘Bringing Shipwrecks to Life’ that kicks off today.

Details from wisconsinmaritime.org:

Bringing Shipwrecks to Life

March 16 – Nov 6, 2023

Experience spectacular Great Lakes shipwrecks brought to life by world-renowned underwater photographer, Becky Schott and Liquid Productions. Through Becky’s vivid photography, viewers are submerged into a world few can access while diving deeper with 3D shipwreck models and interactives. Numerous artifacts from these shipwrecks will also be exhibited for the first time at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum.

COBIA’s 80th Birthday Celebration

March 18 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

80 years ago, on March 17, 1943, USS Cobia keel was laid by the Electric Boat Company in Groton, Connecticut. Help us celebrate COBIA’s 80th “birthday” year and maritime labor achievements with a day of fun and learning here at the Museum!

Museum admission will be reduced to $8.00 per person all day long in honor of COBIA’s 80 years!

10:00 am-3:00 pm

Play family-friendly carnival games to win prizes and support Cobia‘s dry dock project!

Dress up like a welder, explore, and touch historic tools used to build ships and submarines in Manitowoc at an interactive touch station. Pitch and catch “hot rivets” like historic shipbuilders.

USS Cobia will be open with historic reenactors aboard to share stories and information as guests walk through at their own pace.

11:00 am – 2:00 pm: Holla on Wheels food truck will be parked in front of the museum. Plus a Girl Scout cookie sale!

1:00 pm: A FREE screening of the documentary film “Invisible Warriors” will be shown in the Riverview Room. Historian and producer Gregory S. Cooke will introduce the film and answer questions afterward.





2:30 pm: The Museum will honor a “Modern Rosie” who works in the maritime production industry and carries on the legacy of “Rosie the Riveter” from WWII.

2:45 pm: USS Cobia (SS 245) time! Cake cutting and a Cobia whistle salute (weather permitting). Free cupcakes while supplies last.

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is located at 75 Maritime Drive in Manitowoc.