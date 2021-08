(WFRV) – Set your sights on raising money for several area charities all in the name of a local boy named Cooper.

His parents, Sara and Dan Beaupre visited Local 5 Live with details on Shoot 4 Coop and how it has helped the community beyond what they could have ever imagined and how you can get involved.

The 10th annual Shoot 4 Coop is August 8 from 8 am – 5:30 pm at the Reedsville Sportsman’s Club.

For details, head to shoot4coop.com.