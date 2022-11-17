(WFRV) – Every item in today’s retail therapy segment comes with a story.

Mark and Kathryn from American Antiques and Jewelry visited Local 5 Live with details on how you can shop and save during two events during the month of November.

Deer Widow’s weekend is November 18 – 19 where you can get up to 30% off. Then on Black Friday, get $25 when you buy a $50 gift card.

American Antiques and Jewelry is located at 2545 W. Mason Street in Green Bay. Reach out to them at 920-498-0111, online at aaandj.com.