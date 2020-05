(WFRV) – Still making plans for your Memorial Day? A local winery has an idea and it involves some great sips and great scenery.

Maria from 44 Wineries spoke with Local 5 Live with what’s available.

There are two locations to shop and sip, Parallel 44 is located at N2185 Sleepy Hollow Rd. in Kewaunee and Door 44 is at 5464 County P in Sturgeon Bay.

To plan your visit, or to place an order head to 44wineries.com.