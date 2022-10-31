(WFRV) – It’s the annual event that supports local women.

Suzie, Jamie, and Aymee stopped by Local 5 Live with details on next weekend’s Gallerie of Shoppes.

Details from gallerieofshoppes.com:

48th Annual Gallerie of Shoppes

Friday, November 4th-Saturday, November 5th 2022

Gallerie of Shoppes in an annual shopping event like no other. You will find over 25 specialty stores featuring home decor, jewelry, gifts, gourmet food, seasonal items, and apparel for men, women and children – offering a unique and fun shopping experience while giving back to the community.

Participating stores represent several cities in Wisconsin and some surrounding states, but all of the proceeds raised from this fundraiser stay right here and provide educational scholarships to women in our community. Each store provides a portion of proceeds from every item they sell, and Gallerie revenue is used for grants to women looking to pursue further educational opportunities..

What could be better than shopping so many different stores at one location, while raising money for women in our community? Over $615,000 has been raised and granted for scholarships by past Gallerie events.

Gallerie of Shoppes is the combined fundraising activity of the members of Green Bay chapters of P.E.O.

For a list of shoppes, click HERE.