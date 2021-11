(WFRV) – It’s Small Business Saturday this weekend and what better way to spread some holiday cheer than shopping at your local stores and boutiques.

Furs and Clothing of Distinction joined Local 5 Live to talk about their latest line of clothing perfect for the season.

You can find Furs and Clothing of Distinction on North Washington Street in Downtown Green Bay. Give them a call at 920-433-9916 or find them on Facebook.