Shop at home with Olive & Rose boutique

(WFRV) – You can still shop local as more and more stores are offering ways for you to shop at home.

That includes Olive & Rose, a boutique in Oshkosh offering sizes XS – 3XL. You’ll find clothes, shoes, jeans, home décor, and even jewelry and accessories.

Shop online at shopoliveandrose.com for free shipping and curb-side pick up. They even have a shop now, pay later option.

You can also find more information on their Facebook page. To join their VIP texting club, text SHOPROSE to 57838 to be the first to know when new arrivals come in and the latest sales.