(WFRV) – Back to school shopping isn’t just for the kids, moms need to look great too.

Terry Schleis from Pretty Please Boutique stopped by Local 5 Live to show off some trending outfits. You can find Pretty Please Boutique at 222 Ellis Street in Kewaunee.

Right now, you’ll get $5 off every $25 spent.

Start shopping at prettypleasekewaunee.com, follow them on Facebook or call 920-388-6098.