(WFRV) – It’s starting to feel like Fall outside and holiday items are starting to pop up in stores so why not buy local for gifts and décor and support girls hockey at the same time?

Players Parker and Elysia stopped by Local 5 Live along with Dana from Tingley Soap Company with details on the Bay Area Ice Bears Fall Craft Show.

Shop ‘til you drop on Saturday, October 15th. The Craft Show runs from 9 am – 2 pm at West De Pere High School. Admission is $2 and 12 and under are free.