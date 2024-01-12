(WFRV)- Do you have a prom or homecoming dress that you would like to sell and keep all the profit? Are you looking for a great prom or homecoming dress at a fantastic price?

In this segment, Aryana Knudson and Debbie Olson from Kewaunee County 4-H Teen Association discuss their Prom dress sale and how you can get a good deal on a new dress.

Kewaunee County 4-H Teen Association Prom Dress Sale is at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds Expo Hall. For updates on this event, head to the Kewaunee County 4-H Teen Association’s Facebook page.

For more information, click this link.