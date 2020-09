(WFRV) – If you’re looking for a new scent to fill your home this fall, Eco Candle Company in Appleton has some wonderful fragrances available.

Owner Shelley spoke with Local 5 Live about how you can shop local for yourself or to get a fun gift for someone special.

Eco Candle Company is on 123 East College Avenue in Appleton. Shop online at ecocandleco.com.