(WFRV) – Get your friends together and support scholarships for women just by doing some shopping!

Randi Fay from PEO International stopped by Local 5 Live along with Vendor Andrea Gharritt of Jac and Violet with more on this weekend’s Gallerie of Shoppes.

The Gallerie of Shoppes is Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6 at the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay. Learn more about the mission and shops at gallerieofshoppes.com.