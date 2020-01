(WFRV) – If you’re looking for a little retail therapy, why not shop for a cause at the Unity Hospice Resale Shoppe?

On Saturday, February 15 from 10 am – 4 pm, they are opening their Wedding Boutique.

Unity Hospice Resale Shoppe is located at 1641 Commanche Avenue in Green Bay. Their new hours are Monday – Thursday 9 am – 6 pm, Friday 8 am – 5 pm, and Saturday 10 am – 2 pm. Reach them by phone at 920-339-5501.