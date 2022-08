(WFRV) – Get ready to shop because there are two special events coming up at Apricot Lane Boutique in Green Bay.

Kim stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the Labor Day special plus how to snag a popular Mystery Bag. We also get a look at some current trends for fall.

Apricot Lane is located in Green Bay at Bay Park Square mall. Shop online at shopalb.com and for the latest, follow them on Facebook.