(WFRV) – Opening a new business is a big endeavor, opening one during a global pandemic has its own set of challenges.

Rhonda from the Lilac Shanty on how you can shop this local boutique.

The Lilac Shanty is located at N9003 Hwy. DK in Luxemburg. For details on booking the retreat or shopping the boutique, head to lilacshanty.com.