(WFRV) – Whether you are looking to shop online or in person, there is a local business with some great options.

Ashley with The Clothesline Boutique in Shawano spoke with Local 5 Live about all the latest and how you can shop safely.

The Clothesline Boutique is located at 1019 E. 5th Street in Shawano. Keep up with special events and latest arrivals on their Facebook page.