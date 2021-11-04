Shop local at the Winter Market on Military in Green Bay

(WFRV) – The Winter Market on Military is growing and it kicks off this weekend.

Leah Weycker is here from the Military Avenue Business District along with Vendors Mike Karcz from Karcz Garden, Kurt Leiterman from Apple Licious Orchard, and Holly Gronseth from Snazzy Sewing.

The Winter Market on Military runs November – April on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month from 9 am – 2 pm. There’s a bonus market for Small Business Saturday on November 27th. Just head to the Green Bay Plaza on the corner of Military and West Mason in Green Bay.