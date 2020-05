(WFRV) – Shopping at Red Door Mercantile in Neenah is an experience. From home décor to fun gift ideas, it’s a must-see shop.

Owner, Tina Palmer joined Local 5 Live about what’s new.

Red Door Mercantile is located at 130 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Neenah. Shop online at reddoormercantile.com. For featured items and the latest deals, be sure to follow her on Facebook and Instagram.