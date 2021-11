(WFRV) – Lauren and Mike Ries stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at their successful online business turned brick and mortar – Six Turtles Boutique and how they are getting ready for ‘Pink Friday’.

Pink Friday is November 19, the goal with Pink Friday is to shop small and shop local before shopping big box stores on Black Friday.

Six Turtles Boutique is located at 833 Pennsylvania Avenue in Sheboygan. Connect online at sixturtlesboutique.com and on Facebook.