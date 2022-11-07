(WFRV) – Get our your walking shoes – although you won’t have to travel far!

Local 5 Live met up with the Seymour Business League with details on the upcoming Shop the Block event where there’s something for everyone in the family while you support local businesses.

Details from sblwi.com:

This year, the event is taking place on Saturday November 12, 2022 from 9:00AM-3:00PM. At this time, we have vendor spaces available inside of Hustle Inn, Seymour Chiropractic and Rustic Cuts & Co.

Our fourth year! Wow! The word is out there and the traffic follows. New this year: The Seymour High School will conduct an open house in the new tech ed department during Shop The Block! And we potentially have a segment with Local Live 5.

The Seymour Business League will support advertisements on both Facebook and an ad in the Freedom Pursuit. Additionally, depending on the amount of vendors joining, we will add in an ad at either Post Crescent, Press Gazette or both. And we would like to add yard signs this year.

To confirm your vendor space, please fill out the vendor form