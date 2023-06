(WFRV)- Shopping locally at Goodwill means you are supporting job training in your community. Goodwill has great deals for a variety of things you want.

Another great thing about Goodwill, is you never know what you will find. From electronics to silverware, you can find everything you need at Goodwill.

Goodwill has a job fair tomorrow to help fill the positions in the store. The job fair is at the Menasha location from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information head to goodwillncw.org.