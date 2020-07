(WFRV) – If you love to sport your state pride on your sleeve, or even on the walls of your home, Briars & Brambles has you covered.

Owner, Shannon spoke with Local 5 Live about all they offer and how you can shop.

Briars & Brambles is located at 600 Main Avenue in Crivitz. Browse their inventory on Facebook and give a call if you spot something you love, 715-674-2227.