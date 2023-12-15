(WFRV)- With a thriving downtown and a big variety to fulfill your Christmas list, we head to Neenah to look at three shops for everyone on your list.

Elements Unleashed has all your clothing needs. From fur coats to footwear, they have you covered with a wide variety of clothing.

Fortitude Krav Maga helps you learn self-defense. Their goal is to refresh your routine with an exciting new skill and learn the skills necessary to defend against various threatening or violent situations.

My Soul Loves has you covered with apparel and decor. Shop t-shirts, hats, and more.

For more information, head to elements-unleashed.com, fortitudekravmaga.com, mysoullovesboutique.com, and neeneh.org.