(WFRV) – This Father’s Day why not show dad your love with a pickle-scented candle?

Or maybe bacon… racing fuel?

There are a ton of unique scents to choose from – Izzy from Crafty American spoke with Local 5 Live with a look (and a smell) at some fun ideas you can shop from.

Connect with Crafty American on Facebook and for a schedule of upcoming shows, head to craftyamerican.com.