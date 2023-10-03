(WFRV)- Enjoy a fun-filled night with great shopping, wine sampling, prizes, activities, and more at the Shop, Sip, and Stroll Wine Walk in Appleton.

One of the companies taking part in this event is Sugar Rushlow Boutique. They have great fashion designs for any occasion.

The Shop, Sip, and Stroll Wine Walk is this Thursday (10/5) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy shopping specials and wine samples at the following Downtown retailers:

burö atelier: 15% off storewide

POLLEN.: 20% off all full-priced items

Lillians of Appleton: 20% off all full-priced items (excludes local artists)

The Vintage Garden: 20% off fall décor and register to win a fall gift basket

Olive and Rose Boutique: Escalating discounts

Eco Candle Co.: 15% off storewide

Sugar Rushlow Boutique: Play coin drop (Plinko!) for a discount off your total purchase

Blue Moon: $5 off a purchase of $25 or more

Cedar Harbor: $10 discount on purchases of $40 or more and a free greeting card with a purchase

Flanagan’s Stop and Shop: Special samples and giveaways

NIGHT OF CHECKLIST:

Before you start your stroll, you MUST stop by our office (Appleton Downtown, Inc.) to check in between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., to receive your ticket, wine glass, wristband, and swag bag. This is where we will check your ID.

With the necessary items in hand, you can begin to shop, sip & stroll throughout Downtown Appleton – start and stop anywhere you please as you create your own route after checking in!

Enjoy special activities and prizes within the store!

There will be no refunds allowed for this event. Please be aware of third-party sellers when purchasing tickets.

Buy your tickets at appletondowntown.org.