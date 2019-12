(WFRV) – Head down to Aunt Esther’s Attic in Menasha today for the Shop & Sip with Old St. Nick event.

There will be live music, appetizers, refreshments, drawings, discounts and of course, St. Nick himself.

The Shop & Sip event is happening today from 11 am – 6 pm. You can find them at 198 Main St. in Menasha.

For more information, head to their Facebook event page.