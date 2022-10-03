(WFRV) – Call it the best road trip ever!

It’s more than 400 Vintage stores, barn sales, boutiques, and more that participate and it’s coming up Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8.

Brooke from The Revival stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at some of the renovations completed at a great old building in Waupaca plus details on how you can shop local businesses during the Vintage Shop Hop.

The Revival is located at:

111 W Fulton St, Waupaca

123 W Wisconsin Ave, Neenah

Shop online at therevivalboutique.com.

For all things Shop Hop, including an interactive map, visit vintageshophop.blogspot.com.