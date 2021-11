(WFRV) – The Gallerie of Shoppes returns to downtown Green Bay this weekend and it’s a chance to shop 25 stores from four states – all in one stop.

Local 5 Live gets details and how shopping the event supports a great local group and supports women’s educational goals no matter their circumstance.

The Gallerie of Shoppes is Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6 at the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay. Learn more about the mission and shops at gallerieofshoppes.com.