(WFRV) – With items from 50 artisans in the store, The Pearl of Door County is truly a one-of-a-kind gallery and shop in Sturgeon Bay’s Steel Bridge Creative District. You’ll find skin and hair care, to jewelry and art, stones and crystals, and so much more. They also offer events including music and healing workshops. Check out The Pearl of Door County at 143 S. Third Ave., Sturgeon Bay. Reach them at (920) 493-7632, or online at www.thepearlofdoorcounty.com, and on Facebook.