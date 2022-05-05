(WFRV) – Shop for mom at LondonDairy or take the family on a tour!

Kevin and Laura visited Local 5 Live along with some special friends with details on how you can tour, shop, and support this one-of-a-kind Alpaca Ranch in Two Rivers.

Tours and Shopping are available by appointment, regular admission is $8.

Daily tours through November 1.

$6 for Ages 2 – 14, Free under 2

Group rates for 15+ people

Tour: In May $1 off for mom/grandma

LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch is located on Highway 147 in Two Rivers, be sure to call for reservations at 920-793-4165. See more online at londondairyalpacas.com.