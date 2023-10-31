(WFRV)- A great excuse to shop at a local event is that some of the proceeds from the PEO Gallerie of Shoppes go toward helping local women.

In this segment, Toni Bush McBride from PEO Gallerie of Shoppes, Katherine Forrest from Season to Taste, and Aymee Balison from Wish Door County discuss the decorations and jewlery you can find.

The PEO Gallerie of Shoppes is on November 3rd and 4th at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.

For more information, head to Facebook and search for Gallerie of Shoppes.