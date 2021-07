(WFRV) – They’re true experts of their craft, making wine since 1990.

Russ from Woodland Trail Winery stopped by Local 5 Live with a sip and a look at some of the creative flavors and gift ideas you can get when you shop local.

Woodland Trail Winery is located at 17153 Big Hill Road in Lakewood. From downtown Lakewood, just go North on State Hwy 32 and turn left on Big Hill Road, follow it to the top of the hill.

For details on upcoming events and retail locations, visit woodlandtrailwinery.com.