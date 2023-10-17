(WFRV)- YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities. For more than 20 years, they have set aside one week in October as a Week Without Violence.

Tomorrow (10/18), there is a speaker event at 5:30 p.m. On Thursday, enjoy a free self-defense workshop. Stroll into Self-care on Saturday with cycling, yoga, and shopping.

In this segment, Amy Schaeuble from the YWCA of Greater Green Bay discusses each event and how shopping at the Madison Street Boutique can help support their cause.

For more information, head to ywcagreenbay.org.