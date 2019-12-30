Shot Glass Cookie recipe

(WFRV) – We talk a lot about Christmas cookies in the month of December, but why not also ring in the New Year with a sweet treat?

These shot glass cookies will be the hit of your party. Shelly Cookies shared this great recipe with us. You can place an order with her at shellycookies.com

Cookie Shot Glasses

Sprinkles

1 cup white melting chocolate

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 cup vegetable shortening

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup molasses

1 egg

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray all cavities and inserts of Shot Glass Mold with vegetable pan spray.

In small bowl, combine flour, salt and spices. In small microwave-safe bowl, melt shortening; cool slightly and transfer to bowl of an electric mixer. Add sugar, molasses and egg; mix well. Add dry ingredients and mix well to form stiff dough.

Divide dough and weigh on kitchen scale into 1-3/4 ounce balls and place one ball in each cavity. Use insert to firmly press dough into cavity and up sides, pressing straight down and all the way to the bottom of the cavity. Leave insert in place during baking.



Bake 15 minutes or until top edge of cookies are firm and dry. Cool in pan on cooling rack 10 minutes. Remove inserts from cavities; gently twist insert to release cookie. Cool completely on cooling rack. Repeat with remaining dough.



Once cookies have cooled, melt white chocolate in microwave or with a double boiler until chocolate is melted. Brush insides of cookie glasses with melted chocolate covering sides and bottom, sealing any cracks or holes. Dip the rim of the cookie glass into melted chocolate then into sprinkles. Allow chocolate to set.

Fill glass with frosting or beverage of your choice. Serve immediately.