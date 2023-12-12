(WFRV)- If you are selling or buying a home, working with a real estate agent is not uncommon, but you may also consider having an attorney help with the paperwork and fine print.

In this segment, Attorney Gabe Grahek from Herrling Clark Law Firm discusses what a real estate attorney does and why it is important to have one from the start.

Herrling Clark is located at 2740 South Oneida Street in Green Bay. They also have locations in Appleton, Oshkosh, and Waupaca. You can reach them by phone at 920-739-7366.

For more information, head to herrlingclark.com.