(WFRV)- Dr. Barbara H. Franck, M.D., is a board-certified family medicine physician who has over 20 years of experience. She started this clinic because she believes corporate medicine doesn’t want doctors to give patients the amount of time that they deserve.

With 85-90% of someone’s healthcare coming from their primary care physician, doesn’t it make sense that the doctor takes the time to listen? She thinks so.

Time 4U MD is open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Fridays 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information head to time4umd.com or see them in person at 840 Challenger Drive Suite 191.