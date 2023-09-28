(WFRV)- If you ever come to a game, why not say I have been to Lambeau?

This section of the Packers Pro Shop shows off the iconic stadium for fans and frenemies alike.

In this segment, Lisa Treichel from the Packers Pro Shop discusses this exciting addition.

The Packers take on the Detroit Lions tonight at 7:15 p.m. for the Crucial Catch game. The NFL’s Crucial Catch mission is to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction by giving individuals the tools they need to help them better understand early detection and ways to reduce their cancer risk.

The Packers Pro Shop is located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

For more information, head to packersproshop.com.