(WFRV) – It’s an easy and inexpensive way to show your Packers price and you’re helping others with your purchase.

Shannon from the New Community Shelter stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this year’s popular Cheesy Scarves, mittens, and headbands, how they benefit the community and how you can shop!

It’s easy to shop online, just head to newcommunityshelter.org.