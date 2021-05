(WFRV) – Five days of summer music, 13 amazing bands, and it’s all for an important cause.

Jason Turner is the Executive Director of Salute the Troops, he spoke with Local 5 Live about all the details on this fun summer concert series, and a run you can take part in to show your support.

For information on the races, sign ups, concerts, and tickets head to salutethetroopswi.org.