(WFRV)- National Farmer’s Day is October 12th. Help show appreciation for those who help put food on the table with the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center.

The Feed Our Farmers Celebration is an opportunity to feed those who feed us as they extend invitations to farm families and their employees for a meal. You can also enjoy Farm Wisconsin’s interactive exhibits and a heartfelt recognition for the tireless work farmers put in every day.

This event is October 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Saturday, October 28th, take the kids to Trick or Treat at the Discovery Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get loads of candy and enjoy the fun activities the center has to offer.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is located at 7001 Gass Lake Road in Manitowoc.

For more information, head to farmwisconsin.org.