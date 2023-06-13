(WFRV)- With Flag Day tomorrow, we turn our heads to Veterans and all they have done.

Vets & Friends think of Veterans all year round. They offer free meals to veterans on Wednesdays and Fridays. With Veterans from WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan, they serve a wide range of service experience.

Vets & Friends is always looking for volunteers. Local 5 will be there Friday to assist during our Founder’s Day day of service. You can join Local 5 for their breakfast service from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For more information or to volunteer head to vetsandfriendsofwisconsin.com.