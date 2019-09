(WFRV) – She’s third generation in her family to upcycle vintage silverware into wearable art and Misty, the owner/designer from Silverwear by Misty stopped in to show us some of her work.

You can find her at the upcoming shows:

10/5 & 10/12: Sat. Farmers Market, Green Bay

10/12: Pumpkin Patch Festival, Egg Harbor

10/19: Sister Bay Fall Festival, Sister Bay

10/19: West De Pere Craft Sale, De Pere



You can also follow her online on Etsy, Facebook, and Instagram.