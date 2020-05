(WFRV) – There’s a lot of curbside pick up going on these days, but there’s only one place to get “curd”side pickup.

Simon’s Cheese in Little Chute allows you to satisfy your hunger and thirst while staying safe.

Simon’s Cheese is located at 2701 Freedom Rd. in Appleton. Check out their menu at simonscheese.com. To place an order call, 920-788-6311. Specials and videos can be found on their Facebook page.