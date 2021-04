(WFRV) – They are sisters on a mission – to give you confidence to tackle some DIY projects.

Owners of Simple Abundance, Hilde and Renee joined Local 5 Live with a look at what you can expect when you shop and support local at this small business in Reedsville.

Find them online at simpleabundancechicks.com, for some great DIY videos, find them on Facebook.

The Café and Store is located at 529 Manitowoc St. in Reedsville.